ZINC Price Hits $0.0225 on Exchanges (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last week, ZINC has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZINC has a market capitalization of $125,746.74 and $569.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZINC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00023105 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00047773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.71 or 0.00613721 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00065579 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00024306 BTC.

ZINC Profile

ZINC (CRYPTO:ZINC) is a token. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 tokens. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZINC is zinc.work

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

