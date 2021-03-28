ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Short Interest Up 161.2% in March

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 161.2% from the February 28th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of ZIVO opened at $0.15 on Friday. ZIVO Bioscience has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.14.
ZIVO Bioscience Company Profile
