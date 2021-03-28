ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Short Interest Up 161.2% in March

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 161.2% from the February 28th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ZIVO opened at $0.15 on Friday. ZIVO Bioscience has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.14.

ZIVO Bioscience Company Profile

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc, a research and development company, engages in licensing and selling natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algae cultures to animal, human, and dietary supplement and medical food manufacturers. The company operates in the biotech and agtech sectors, with an intellectual property portfolio comprising proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques, and patented or patent-pending inventions for applications in human and animal health.

