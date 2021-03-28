ZPER (ZPR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,246.00

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 52.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 28th. During the last week, ZPER has traded up 73.4% against the US dollar. One ZPER coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. ZPER has a total market cap of $2.03 million and $2,246.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00071448 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002546 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000052 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

JUIICE (JUI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZPER Coin Profile

ZPER is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,257,920,702 coins. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

ZPER Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

