ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Short Interest Up 183.8% in March

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,434,500 shares, an increase of 183.8% from the February 28th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 377.4 days.

ZTCOF opened at $2.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average of $2.60. ZTE has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $3.75.

About ZTE

ZTE Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and information technology (IT) solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, such as baseband units, AAU series, ultra-broadband radio series, indoor coverage, small cell base station series, and microwave products.

