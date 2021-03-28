ZumCoin (ZUM) Trading 8.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last week, ZumCoin has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $12.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 241.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003493 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000133 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

