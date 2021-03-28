Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Shares Sold by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,649 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.43% of Zymeworks worth $9,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 292.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,543,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,952,000 after buying an additional 1,149,999 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zymeworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,160,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in Zymeworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,541,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 578,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,321,000 after acquiring an additional 333,400 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $49,803.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $415,765.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn O’driscoll sold 786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $27,289.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,704.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,171 shares of company stock valued at $250,446 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ZYME has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Zymeworks from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.11.

Shares of ZYME stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.00. Zymeworks Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.71 and a 1-year high of $59.03.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $15.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.16 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

