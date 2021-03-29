-$0.24 EPS Expected for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) will announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. IDEAYA Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.59) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to $0.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.88 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IDYA shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush upped their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDEAYA Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

In related news, SVP Mark Lackner sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $46,168.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $103,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,583.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 101,410.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,098,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,266 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,595,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,214,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,995,000 after purchasing an additional 319,057 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,426,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 14.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,156,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,528,000 after purchasing an additional 147,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $22.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,647. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.59. The company has a market cap of $732.95 million, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 2.11. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $24.60.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

