-$0.31 EPS Expected for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) will announce earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($1.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.
In other news, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 40,091 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $145,129.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,641.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas J. Riga sold 76,283 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $302,843.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 351,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,102.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,795 shares of company stock valued at $690,251. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ SPPI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.13. 30,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,629,912. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.93.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.
