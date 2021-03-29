-$0.31 EPS Expected for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) will announce earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($1.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 40,091 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $145,129.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,641.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas J. Riga sold 76,283 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $302,843.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 351,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,102.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,795 shares of company stock valued at $690,251. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 970,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPPI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.13. 30,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,629,912. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.93.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

