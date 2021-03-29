$0.34 EPS Expected for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.35. Brandywine Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $126.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.31.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.00. 2,439,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,052,033. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $14.03. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.15%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 40.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

