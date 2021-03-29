$0.37 EPS Expected for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.42. Cabot Oil & Gas posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cabot Oil & Gas.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $456.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.37 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on COG. Johnson Rice restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

COG traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.41. 109,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,864,945. Cabot Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 24.69%.

In related news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. Also, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $368,600.00. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,833,684 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,962 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,022 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 39,193,566 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $638,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,884 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

