$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.43. Alarm.com posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALRM shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alarm.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.57.

NASDAQ ALRM traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,303. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.84. Alarm.com has a 52 week low of $35.50 and a 52 week high of $108.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 57.19, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15.

In related news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 800 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $72,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 456,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,596,612.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total transaction of $1,481,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,741 shares in the company, valued at $26,944,083.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Alarm.com by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

