-$0.42 EPS Expected for Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) will report ($0.42) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Eledon Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($3.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 87%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.37). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eledon Pharmaceuticals.

ELDN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

ELDN stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,388. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.70. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $27.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.92.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. The company's lead product is OP0201, a surfactant-based nasal aerosol drug-device combination product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

