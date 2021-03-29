$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ScanSource’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. ScanSource reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ScanSource will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ScanSource.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $810.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.65 million. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 6.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.58%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

SCSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on ScanSource from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $31.88 on Monday. ScanSource has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $34.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day moving average of $25.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $811.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCSC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in ScanSource by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of ScanSource by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ScanSource by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in ScanSource by 6.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in ScanSource by 3.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

