$0.62 EPS Expected for Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Intercorp Financial Services’ earnings. Intercorp Financial Services posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 67.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Intercorp Financial Services.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $329.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.74 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.64%.

IFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IFS. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 520,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,763,000 after acquiring an additional 33,594 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,522,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 0.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 436,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 436,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,119,000 after purchasing an additional 97,880 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 5.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 431,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,121,000 after acquiring an additional 22,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IFS traded up $1.09 on Monday, reaching $29.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,700. Intercorp Financial Services has a twelve month low of $19.23 and a twelve month high of $35.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion and a PE ratio of 27.91.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides financial products and services in Peru. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts. The company also offers retail banking, including consumer; payroll deduction; cash, vehicle, student, express, collateralized cash, and other consumer loans; and mortgage loans, as well as credit cards.

