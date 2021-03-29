$1.20 Billion in Sales Expected for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report sales of $1.20 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. RPM International reported sales of $1.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that RPM International will report full year sales of $5.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.87 billion to $6.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of RPM International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $102.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Vertical Research raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $94.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.55. RPM International has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $98.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.51%.

In other RPM International news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $820,716.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,828,305.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 8,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $763,737.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Seeyond lifted its position in RPM International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of RPM International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 365,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of RPM International by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of RPM International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Specialty. The Industrial segment is the maintenance and protection products for roofing and waterproofing systems, flooring, passive fire protection, corrosion control, high-performance sealing and bonding solutions, infrastructure rehabilitation and repair, and other construction chemicals.

