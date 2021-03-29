$1.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) will report sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.64 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.96 billion. Oshkosh posted sales of $1.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full-year sales of $7.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.94 billion to $7.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.69 billion to $8.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OSK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.78.

NYSE:OSK opened at $120.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.39. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $55.33 and a fifty-two week high of $123.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.

In related news, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $815,171.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,250.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,011.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,762.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,649. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 3.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Oshkosh by 27.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at $6,358,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 68.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,682,000 after purchasing an additional 98,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

