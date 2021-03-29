10,839 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,839 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after buying an additional 14,409,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,688,091,000 after buying an additional 1,000,081 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after buying an additional 2,629,054 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 15.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,835,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,323,000 after buying an additional 775,814 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,562,147 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $976,576,000 after buying an additional 331,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $244.87 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.89 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $142.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $228.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.06.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.32.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

