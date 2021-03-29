10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 1,802.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,359 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $6,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $4,722,637.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437 shares in the company, valued at $14,054,149.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $1,447,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 465,591 shares in the company, valued at $89,859,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,500 shares of company stock worth $21,983,933. 13.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $166.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.75. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.81 and a 12 month high of $201.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.03 and a beta of 1.39.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. Research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TXG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.70.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

