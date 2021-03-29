110,903 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Purchased by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 110,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.7% of Twinbeech Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.4% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 29,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 70,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 24,479 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,183,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $168,927,000 after acquiring an additional 45,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $57.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,453,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,602,971. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $243.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

