11,755 Shares in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Purchased by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,755 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nevro during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, KWB Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000.

In other Nevro news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total transaction of $136,912.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $375,323. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Nevro from $177.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Nevro in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Nevro from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nevro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.38.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $137.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -50.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nevro Corp. has a 12-month low of $82.96 and a 12-month high of $188.14.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

