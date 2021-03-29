$12.50 Million in Sales Expected for Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) to report $12.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.00 million. Sonim Technologies posted sales of $12.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full year sales of $64.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.00 million to $65.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $83.95 million, with estimates ranging from $72.90 million to $95.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sonim Technologies.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 106.80% and a negative net margin of 48.77%. The firm had revenue of $15.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SONM. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonim Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

NASDAQ SONM traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.82. 24,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,885,002. Sonim Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 3.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

In other Sonim Technologies news, major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, sold 1,846,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $1,920,734.40. 18.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its position in Sonim Technologies by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 3,559,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,365 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Sonim Technologies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 255,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,670 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Sonim Technologies during the third quarter valued at $312,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 18,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 645,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

