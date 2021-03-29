122,080 Shares in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Bought by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 122,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,000. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.08% of Kohl’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. FIG Partners raised shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.28.

NYSE KSS opened at $58.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of -37.81 and a beta of 2.04. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $64.16.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.58%.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.