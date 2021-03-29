12,393 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Purchased by Freedman Financial Associates Inc.

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up about 1.3% of Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJT stock traded down $2.37 on Monday, hitting $125.91. 3,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,352. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.85 and its 200 day moving average is $115.96. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $61.90 and a 1-year high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

