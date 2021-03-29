125,456 Shares in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 125,456 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Flex by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 16,560,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,761,000 after purchasing an additional 185,897 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,673,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,623,000 after acquiring an additional 103,634 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,845,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791,187 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 6,243,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,250,000 after acquiring an additional 127,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,768,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,121,000 after acquiring an additional 108,643 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Flex alerts:

In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 24,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $472,899.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 121,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,026,728.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,881 shares of company stock worth $5,213,219 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $17.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average is $16.10. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. Flex’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FLEX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.