12Ships Hits 24-Hour Volume of $23.73 Million (TSHP)

12Ships (CURRENCY:TSHP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. 12Ships has a market capitalization of $143.31 million and approximately $23.73 million worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 12Ships has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. One 12Ships coin can currently be purchased for $0.0288 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 12Ships alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00022658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00048619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.34 or 0.00629387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00067182 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00024865 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About 12Ships

12Ships is a coin. Its launch date was August 21st, 2019. 12Ships’ total supply is 4,981,037,176 coins and its circulating supply is 4,980,107,883 coins. 12Ships’ official website is www.12ships.com

According to CryptoCompare, “12Ships vision is that it will expand uses of 12SHIPS tokens by implementing a blockchain platform based on TwelveShips Mining Infrastructure and by developing a service that is beneficial and reliable for games and e-commerce, and ultimately, will create a globally trusted platform based on the blockchain. “

12Ships Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 12Ships directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 12Ships should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 12Ships using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 12Ships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 12Ships and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.