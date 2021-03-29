130,000 Shares in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Bought by Washington Harbour Partners LP

Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,466,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP owned 0.07% of Allegro MicroSystems as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth about $57,170,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,482,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth about $28,628,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,228,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,589,000.

In related news, CEO Ravi Vig sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $2,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,831,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,418,174.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Brown sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $364,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,397,428.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,066,108 shares of company stock worth $60,247,709.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALGM shares. Barclays upped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,738. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $34.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.84.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $164.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.09 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

