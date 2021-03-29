132,500 Shares in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Bought by Washington Harbour Partners LP

Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 132,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,531,000. Mimecast makes up 1.4% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Washington Harbour Partners LP owned about 0.21% of Mimecast as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Mimecast in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mimecast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mimecast by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

MIME stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.28. The stock had a trading volume of 15,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,590. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. Mimecast Limited has a 52-week low of $30.28 and a 52-week high of $59.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.67 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.11.

In related news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $91,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $318,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,228,075 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

