135,014 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Acquired by Crestone Asset Management LLC

Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 135,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,766,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 40,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,510,608. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.24. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.26 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.