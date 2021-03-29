139,475 Shares in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Bought by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 139,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,000. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 0.23% of American Assets Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in American Assets Trust by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,422,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,089,000 after acquiring an additional 567,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,016,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,409,000 after purchasing an additional 531,429 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 6,781,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,836,000 after purchasing an additional 413,016 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 1,316.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 352,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,497,000 after purchasing an additional 327,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 771,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,274,000 after buying an additional 307,236 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Assets Trust from $27.40 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

AAT opened at $33.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03 and a beta of 1.20. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.73 and a 1 year high of $36.60.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 2.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 117,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,480,941.00. 32.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

