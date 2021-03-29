15,633 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,633 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 93.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 212.8% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,309 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Barings LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 47.2% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,249,000. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 9.1% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 97,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,199,000 after acquiring an additional 8,196 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on TMUS. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, March 12th. HSBC raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.04.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $122.99 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.02 and a 52 week high of $135.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $152.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,443,584. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

