160,900 Shares in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Purchased by TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd

TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 160,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,896,000. New Oriental Education & Technology Group makes up approximately 16.8% of TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd owned 0.10% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 224,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,776,000 after purchasing an additional 56,114 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,637,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,091,000. Finally, Ocean Arete Ltd. bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EDU. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.63.

NYSE:EDU traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.41. 372,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,065,895. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.74. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $887.69 million during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

