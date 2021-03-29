16,499 Shares in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Purchased by Urban Wealth Management LLC

Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Urban Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,453 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,426,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,684,000 after buying an additional 126,693 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,191,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,125,000 after buying an additional 971,586 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,100,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,870,000 after buying an additional 471,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,093,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,885,000 after buying an additional 10,388 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.33. The stock had a trading volume of 147,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,432,892. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $115.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.10.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.