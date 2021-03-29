16,917 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Purchased by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,002,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,788 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,637 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,945,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,245,613,000 after buying an additional 450,553 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,883,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,532,901,000 after buying an additional 35,878 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,244,930,000 after buying an additional 696,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $4.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $231.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,017,762. The business has a fifty day moving average of $247.24 and a 200-day moving average of $264.01. The stock has a market cap of $627.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $185.04 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $18.19 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.37.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

