16,917 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Purchased by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,002,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,788 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,637 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,945,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,245,613,000 after buying an additional 450,553 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,883,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,532,901,000 after buying an additional 35,878 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,244,930,000 after buying an additional 696,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BABA stock traded up $4.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $231.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,017,762. The business has a fifty day moving average of $247.24 and a 200-day moving average of $264.01. The stock has a market cap of $627.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $185.04 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
BABA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.37.
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
