182,500 Shares in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:DDMXU) Purchased by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:DDMXU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 182,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DDMXU. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $721,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,037,000.

DDMXU opened at $10.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.76. DD3 Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $11.68.

DD3 Acquisition Corp. II intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

