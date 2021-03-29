190,624 Shares in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Purchased by Zuckerman Investment Group LLC

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 190,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,883,000. Yum China accounts for 2.0% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 51,760 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yum China by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $579,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Yum China has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

Yum China stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.39. The stock had a trading volume of 47,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,922. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $64.64. The company has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

