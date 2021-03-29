1,944 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Acquired by Crestone Asset Management LLC

Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,944 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. TenCore Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $4,326,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 410.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,533 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after purchasing an additional 23,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $586.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $508.75. 104,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,794,602. The stock has a market cap of $225.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.07, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $357.51 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $533.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $514.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

