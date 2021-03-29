1World Market Capitalization Tops $4.31 Million (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 29th. 1World has a market cap of $4.31 million and $11,691.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1World coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, 1World has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00022791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00047869 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $354.57 or 0.00609809 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00066148 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00024324 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

1World Coin Profile

1World (CRYPTO:1WO) is a coin. It launched on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com . 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

Buying and Selling 1World

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1World using one of the exchanges listed above.

