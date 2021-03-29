$2.03 Million in Sales Expected for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) will announce $2.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $430,000.00. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $28.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 million to $68.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $127.64 million, with estimates ranging from $45.56 million to $235.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.40. The company had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.54 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.64.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $41.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.25 and its 200 day moving average is $43.46. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $58.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 9.86.

In related news, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $317,125.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,750 shares of company stock worth $1,141,370. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $37,906,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,590,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 446,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,484,000 after purchasing an additional 238,833 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,373,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 319,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,256,000 after purchasing an additional 189,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

