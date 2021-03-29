$2.36 Million in Sales Expected for Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) will post sales of $2.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Biomerica’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25 million. Biomerica posted sales of $1.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full-year sales of $7.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.03 million to $9.89 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $20.57 million, with estimates ranging from $6.54 million to $34.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Biomerica.

Get Biomerica alerts:

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 42.18% and a negative net margin of 69.82%. The company had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 million.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on Biomerica from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Biomerica during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biomerica by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Biomerica by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Biomerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Biomerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $359,000. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMRA traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.56. 76,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,769. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.41. Biomerica has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $65.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90 and a beta of -0.47.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other Foreign.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biomerica (BMRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.