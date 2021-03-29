$203.23 Million in Sales Expected for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) will report sales of $203.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $210.00 million and the lowest is $194.13 million. Moelis & Company reported sales of $153.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full year sales of $987.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $890.31 million to $1.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $946.97 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $422.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.09 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. Moelis & Company’s revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

MC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of MC opened at $55.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42 and a beta of 1.33. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.24%.

In related news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $89,965.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,029.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $67,367.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,182.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 474,248 shares of company stock valued at $26,398,205. 17.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,653,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $217,596,000 after buying an additional 637,073 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,781,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,365,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,827,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,627,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

