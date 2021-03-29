21,200 Shares in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Bought by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 462.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 24,265 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. now owns 165,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,241,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVB stock opened at $189.12 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.27 and a 52-week high of $195.46. The firm has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.35.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

