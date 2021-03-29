$219.66 Million in Sales Expected for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) This Quarter

Analysts expect 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) to report sales of $219.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for 2U’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $212.50 million to $226.36 million. 2U reported sales of $175.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2U will report full-year sales of $932.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $927.40 million to $938.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $215.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.41 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 30.92%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TWOU shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 2U from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

2U stock opened at $38.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.71. 2U has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $59.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In other 2U news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,928,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 129,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,094,537. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $162,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,912.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,902. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in 2U by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,272,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,958,000 after acquiring an additional 215,827 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,272,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,958,000 after buying an additional 215,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,262,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,539,000 after buying an additional 156,126 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,800,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,031,000 after buying an additional 242,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,946,201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,868,000 after buying an additional 279,307 shares during the last quarter.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

