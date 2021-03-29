22,173 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Bought by Urban Wealth Management LLC

Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,173 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.1% of Urban Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Verizon Communications by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,149,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,300,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855,873 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,318,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,251,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,857 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,745,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,041,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032,460 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Verizon Communications by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,869,512 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,519,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 5.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,225,458 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,084,232,000 after acquiring an additional 937,809 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.40. 299,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,668,537. The firm has a market cap of $241.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.16 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.14.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

