226,720 Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) Bought by Zuckerman Investment Group LLC

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 226,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC owned 0.07% of Vertiv at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vertiv by 26.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,504,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,372,000 after buying an additional 524,064 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 56.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter worth $572,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.29. 80,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,542,912. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.02.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

