2,279,494 Shares in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Acquired by Washington Harbour Partners LP

Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,279,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,753,000. Zuora accounts for 5.8% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Washington Harbour Partners LP owned 1.91% of Zuora as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Zuora by 5.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 208,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 12,682 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zuora by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,303,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,518,000 after purchasing an additional 332,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Zuora by 4.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ZUO traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.30. 19,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,413. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 2.20. Zuora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.19 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.05 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 4,488 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $60,273.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,192,766. 26.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZUO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zuora presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.42.

Zuora Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

