232,200 Shares in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Purchased by Hazelview Securities Inc.

Hazelview Securities Inc. bought a new position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 232,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $13,300,000. SL Green Realty comprises about 2.4% of Hazelview Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hazelview Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of SL Green Realty as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLG. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.09.

NYSE SLG traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.51. The stock had a trading volume of 20,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,040. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $77.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.87. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $190.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 4.8%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

In other SL Green Realty news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $834,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

