2,355,766 Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,355,766 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,524,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Halliburton at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,553,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,387,000. Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 22,941.3% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 158,985 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 158,295 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 30,434 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.04. 293,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,596,917. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of -4.38, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.62 and a 200 day moving average of $17.55.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $48,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,261 shares of company stock valued at $265,935. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HAL. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.65.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

