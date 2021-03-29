2,392,622 Shares in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,392,622 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $42,493,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 1.97% of Bed Bath & Beyond as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,181,494 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $411,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,565 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,087,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,970,983 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,105 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,381,000. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,095,000.

Shares of BBBY stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.53. 42,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,248,100. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.73.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

BBBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

