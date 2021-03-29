2,568,226 Shares in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,568,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,049,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 4.75% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 63,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 67,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,367 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA HYD traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $61.94. The stock had a trading volume of 31,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,040. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $49.04 and a 52-week high of $62.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.06 and a 200-day moving average of $61.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.