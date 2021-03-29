270,000 Shares in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Bought by Washington Harbour Partners LP

Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 270,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,899,000. SVMK comprises approximately 1.3% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Washington Harbour Partners LP owned about 0.19% of SVMK at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in SVMK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SVMK in the third quarter worth $63,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SVMK in the first quarter valued at $189,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVMK during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SVMK during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 217,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $5,895,732.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $276,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 472,489 shares of company stock valued at $12,392,480. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVMK traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.74. 14,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,314. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. SVMK Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.36 and a 52-week high of $28.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average is $22.70.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $100.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.00 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SVMK Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVMK has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SVMK in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SVMK from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

